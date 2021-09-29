Putin says Russian-Turkish monitoring center in Karabakh ‘guarantor’ of stability in region

The Russian-Turkish Ceasefire Monitoring Center in Karabakh is actively operating and a serious guarantor of stability in the region, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Erdogan in Sochi on Wednesday.

Putin stressed that the Center is also a serious guarantor of the parties’ [Armenia and Azerbaijan] positions on further steps aimed at stability and peace.

The Russian-Turkish Monitoring Center is operating in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district liberated from the Armenian occupation during the second Karabakh war.

News.Az