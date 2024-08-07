Putin says Ukrainian attack on Kursk is a major provocation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Putin is holding an emergency meeting with government members to discuss the situation in the Kursk region following an operation by Ukrainian forces, News.az reports citing Reuters .

President Putin said Ukrainian incursion into Russia's Kursk region was a major provocation."The Kyiv regime has launched another major provocation," Putin told members of the Russian government about the Kursk attack.Putin said Ukrainian forces were conducting the "indiscriminate shelling of civilian" targets in the Kursk region.

News.Az