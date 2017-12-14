Putin says Washington has in fact quit INF treaty

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has in fact quit the intermediate nuclear force (INF) Treaty with Russia, President Vladimir Putin told the annual news conference on Thursday.

"Now we hear speculations about INF Treaty-related problems," he said. "It looks like conditions are being created and information and propaganda work is underway for the United States’ walkout from that treaty. The more so, since in fact it has already dropped the agreement.".

According to TASS, Putin warns the US against unilateral withdrawal from the New START Treaty but Russia will ensure its security without being drawn into a new arms race.

Russia never quit fundamental treaties on international security, he added.

News.Az

