Putin-Scholz phone call was arranged promptly: Kremlin

Germany’s request for a phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was processed by the Kremlin promptly, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

When asked how long it took to arrange the conversation, the spokesman replied that the request was handled "quite promptly," News.Az reports, citing TASS. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday. It was their first phone call since early December 2022. According to the Kremlin press service, the leaders discussed Ukraine, the Middle East conflict, bilateral relations between Moscow and Berlin. Putin and Scholz agreed that their aides will continue communication.Answering to a reporter’s question on November 11, Peskov said no requests for a Putin-Scholz phone conversation have been received so far, and, therefore, no preparations were under way.

News.Az