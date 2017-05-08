Putin sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War.

“The Day of Victory is the symbol of unparalleled heroism of our fathers and grandfathers who fought shoulder to shoulder for the sake of saving the motherland and all mankind from fascism,” Putin told the Azerbaijani president in his congratulatory letter, AzVision.az reported citing the Russian Media.

In his letter, Putin noted that the greatest tribute to these savior warriors can be possible through the joint fights against any attempts to distort history and justify the ideas of fascism and Nazism.

The Russian leader expressed respect to all the war veterans and those who served on the frontline and wished them long life and health.

The Russian president has sent a similar letter to the presidents of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan too.

News.Az

