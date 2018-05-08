Putin sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the 73rd anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, the Kremlin said in a statement on May 8.

Putin also congratulated the leaders of Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, heads of unrecognized Abkhazia and South Ossetia, as well as the citizens of Georgia and Ukraine.

In his congratulatory messages, the Russian president emphasized that Victory Day is a sacred date and a symbol of the unparalleled heroism of our peoples.

Putin conveyed words of sincere gratitude to all war veterans and home front workers, wishing them good health, peace and prosperity.

News.Az

