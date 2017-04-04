Putin sends letter to Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“I’m confident that through joint efforts we will continue to actively develop the strategic partnership between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan. This meets the fundamental interests of the citizens of our states and contributes to the strengthening of peace, security and stability in the South Caucasus and beyond,” the Russian president said in his letter, AzVision.az reported citing the Kremlin.

“Over the past 25 years, we have managed to maintain and develop the friendship and mutual respect that traditionally link the people of Russia and Azerbaijan,” Putin noted. “Inclusive political dialogue, active inter-parliamentary and inter-regional cooperation have been established between the two countries. Economic, trade, investment, scientific, technical and humanitarian ties and contacts between civil society institutions are expanding.”

“Moscow and Baku coordinate efforts in resolving pressing issues of the regional and global agenda and enjoy effective cooperation within international organizations,” added the Russian leader.

In his letter, Putin wished Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev robust health and success, well-being and prosperity to the people of Azerbaijan.

News.Az

