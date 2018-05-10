Putin sends message on occasion of Heydar Aliyev's birthday anniversary

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani-Russian exhibition titled 'Heydar Aliyev: personality, mission, heritage,' organized on the occasion of the 95th birthday of national leader Heydar Aliyev, has officially opened in the Heydar Aliyev Center today in Baku.

The exhibition, organized with the support of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, features more than 300 exhibits, including photos, documents and video materials about Heydar Aliyev's life and work, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

According to the correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza, the ceremony was opened by the director of the Heydar Aliyev Center Anar Alakbarov. "The Heydar Aliyev Center researches the heritage of Heydar Aliyev, various kinds of exhibitions are opened here, we have a unique exposition devoted to the life and work of the national leader. The presence of Russian artists, sculptors and art representatives in the Heydar Aliyev Center is very important for us. We hold presentations, panel discussions and festivals," he said.

"Recently, the exhibition of Alexander Vasilyev has been opened here. I want to thank the Russian delegation for the contribution to this exhibition's opening, it is very valuable for us. The Russian Presidential Administration has given us great honor and played an important role in organizing this event," Anar Alakbarov thanked.

The Departmental Chief of the Russian President on inter-regional and cultural relations with foreign countries, Vladimir Chernov, delivered a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Dear friends, I heartily welcome you at the opening of the historical and documentary exhibition 'Heydar Aliyev: Personality, Mission, Heritage,' organized on the occasion of the 95th birthday of this outstanding statesman, true patriot and faithful son of his homeland. Heydar Aliyev's political wisdom and foresight, his ability to delve into the essence of the most difficult issues, a great organizational talent, earned him a high reputation among compatriots and abroad. Having led independent Azerbaijan during a difficult time, he became a true leader of his country, who made a lot to consolidate the Azerbaijani society" Vladimir Putin's message says.

"I note that Heydar Aliyev considered building of friendly, good-neighborly relations with Russia, strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation and constructive partnership between our countries as one of the key conditions for the successful development of Azerbaijan. It is gratifying that this policy is worthily continued by the current President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. This exhibition was a result of joint efforts of historians, archivists and representatives of government departments of our countries. I would like to thank all those who took part in organizing this event," Vladimir Chernov cited a letter from Russian President as saying.

The President's Aide for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov, in turn, delivered a message from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. "It is Heydar Aliyev who deserves special credit for strengthening the relations between Azerbaijan and Russia, which are currently characterized as strategic. During the years of independence, our states managed not only to preserve but also develop the traditions of good neighborliness and mutually beneficial cooperation. It is noteworthy that numerous archival documents and photographs are presented at the exhibition held in Baku, which allow not only see the multifaceted nature of Heydar Aliyev's personality, but also touch his heritage," the message of Ilham Aliyev reads.

"I am glad that a colorful catalog has also been published for this landmark event, in which the continuity of the political course laid down by the national leader can be clearly traced. I hope that the publication will take a worthy place in the funds of many libraries. I would like to express deep gratitude to the Russian side, which initiates this project, as well as thank historians and archivists of both countries. I am convinced that the exhibition will contribute to the strengthening of friendship between our peoples," Ali Hasanov cited the letter of the president as saying.

Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Ilyas Umakhanov, Acting Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Grigory Karasin and Russian Federal Archival Agency deputy head Andrei Yurasov also addressed the opening ceremony.

The exhibition was prepared by experts from the Archive of the President of the Russian Federation, the Russian Ministry of Culture, the Russian State Archive, the Russian Foreign Policy Archive, the Russian State Archive of Economics, the Russian State Archive of Film and Photo Documents, the Russian State Archive of Literature and Arts, the Russian State Archive of Recent History, the Russian State Museum of Political History, the press service of the Moscow Patriarchate and the Heydar Aliyev Center (Baku).

News.Az

News.Az