+ ↺ − 16 px

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin did not convey any messages to former US President Donald Trump through Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Peskov clarified to journalists that Orban did not inform Putin about his plans to meet with Trump, nor were any written or verbal messages exchanged between the Russian leader and the former US president, News.Az reports citing Russian media.Orban recently visited Moscow and Beijing, discussing various international issues including the conflict in Ukraine with both Russian President Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Reports indicated that after attending a NATO summit in Washington D.C., Orban also met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, with the aim of potentially facilitating dialogue between the former US president and Putin to address the Ukrainian crisis.This sequence of diplomatic engagements underscores ongoing efforts by Orban to engage key global leaders in discussions related to Ukraine's conflict resolution, amidst broader geopolitical dynamics involving Russia, China, and the US.

News.Az