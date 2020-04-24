Yandex metrika counter

Putin signs law to simplify procedure to obtain Russian citizenship

Putin signs law to simplify procedure to obtain Russian citizenship

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law allowing foreigners to apply for Russian citizenship without renouncing their current one, the document was published on the official Internet portal for legal information on Friday, TASS reported.

To date, foreign nationals are to submit a confirmatory note that they applied to renounce their current citizenship in native countries when seeking to obtain a Russian passport.

The law will enter into force 90 days after its official publication.

News.Az


