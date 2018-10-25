Putin: Slogan of 6th Baku Int’l Humanitarian Forum very significant for modern society

+ ↺ − 16 px

The slogan “Shaping a New World and a New Humanity: Creativity and Human Development” of the 6th Baku International Humanitarian Forum is very significant for modern society, reads an appeal of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the forum participants, Trend reports.

The appeal was read out by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets at the official opening ceremony of the forum.

The appeal emphasized the importance of the planned in-depth discussions on topical issues related to the improvement of existing education system, support of culture and art, information security and protection of intellectual property.

Vladimir Putin in his appeal expressed confidence that the forum participants will exchange professional experience and advanced practical developments, as well as outline new promising forms and areas of mutually beneficial international cooperation.

In conclusion, President Putin wished success and all the very best to the forum participants.

Held under the slogan “Shaping a New World and a New Humanity: Creativity and Human Development”, the 6th Baku International Humanitarian Forum brings together 581 delegates from 86 countries and 24 international organizations.

News.Az

