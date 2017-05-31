Putin softens restrictions on visa-free regime with Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expanded the list of categories of Turkish citizens eligible to travel to Russia on a visa-free regime.

RIA Novosti reports citing the press service of the Kremlin that in November 2015, Putin, among special measures against Turkey, suspended the visa-free regime with this country, making a number of exceptions.

According to the text of the decree, now exceptions also apply to "citizens of the Turkish Republic who are the crew members of the aircraft of the Turkish Republic, as well as citizens of the Turkish Republic who have valid service passports and are sent to the Russian Federation for short-term business trips, including diplomatic missions and consular offices of the Turkish Republics located on the territory of the Russian Federation and members of their families."

In addition, the decree of the President of the Russian Federation emphasizes that the expanded list of categories is valid "subject to the adoption of the Turkish Republic on the basis of the principle of reciprocity of similar measures on Russian citizens with valid service passports."

News.Az

