Putin stresses need to increase effectiveness of CIS

There is a need to increase the effectiveness of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), said Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He made the remarks at a narrow-format meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State in Sochi on Wednesday, according to AzVision.

“Today's summit agenda is very rich. We will outline further ways to strengthen cooperation within the CIS and exchange views on enhancing the effectives of the organization,” Putin said.

The Russian leader stressed that the main attention at the summit will be focus on economic issues.

“We will discuss steps aimed at deepening trade and investment relations, as well as eliminating existing barriers in traffic of goods and services. We have every opportunity to launch new, large, mutually beneficial business projects,” he said.

Putin went on to say that a number of important decisions on the humanitarian field will be approved during the summit. “I’m convinced that the implementation of these decisions will contribute to strengthening good-neighborly relations between our countries and peoples,” he said.

Later, Sergey Lebedev, chairman of the CIS Executive Committee, announced the program of the summit.

News.Az

