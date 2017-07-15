Putin: Surprisingly, Trump is a good listener

+ ↺ − 16 px

"If we keep up this kind of dialogue, there is a chance to hope that this dialogue will continue to develop in the future."

Russia's President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that when he met his American counterpart Donald Trump at the G20 summit in Hamburg, he was "surprised" to notice the US president was a good listener.

"What I paid attention to and what surprised me a little and what I did not expect from him and what I believe is very important for a person who is active in public work and politics is his ability to listen," Putin stated. He added that he wasn't that surprised by the fact that Trump behaved differently in person from the "image he created for himself during his election campaign" as you cannot "judge" a person based on the election campaign.

The Russian president noted that Trump "reacts to the interlocutor’s arguments, argues, even if he does not like something and he disagrees with something, asks some questions, responds to the interlocutor’s arguments," which in is a good trait in Putin's opinion. "If we keep up this kind of dialogue, there is a chance to hope that this dialogue will continue to develop in the future," he concluded.

News.Az

News.Az