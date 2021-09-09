Putin tells European Council about implementation of agreements on Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the European Council Charles Michel addressed the implementation of the trilateral agreements on Karabakh over the phone, the Kremlin press service said on Wednesday.

"The situation in Karabakh has been discussed. At the request of Charles Michel, the Russian president told him about the current steps to implement the provisions of the trilateral agreements of November 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021," the press service said.

News.Az