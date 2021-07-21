Putin thanks President Aliyev for his efforts to resolve situation in region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for his efforts to resolve the situation in the region.

The issue of resolving the situation in the region remains one of the most important issues, Putin said during a meeting with the Azerbaijani president in Moscow on Tuesday.

“I know that you are paying great attention and importance to that, of course, and I want to thank you for finding compromise solutions. They are always the most difficult, but if we want a settlement, and we all do, then we must follow this path. So far, we have been able to do this, for which I want to thank you,” the Russian leader added.

News.Az