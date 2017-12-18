Putin thanks Trump for intelligence that prevented St Petersburg terror attacks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia's President asked Trump to relay his thanks to the director of the CIA and the intelligence officers who first received the information.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called US President Donald Trump on December 17 to thank the Central Intelligence Agency for relaying information that lead to the arrest of several individuals since Friday suspected of plotting terrorist attacks in St. Petersburg, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

According to the Kremlin, the information shared by the CIA "helped to track, identify and detain a group of terrorists preparing to set off explosions in St. Petersburg’s Kazan Cathedral, as well as in other public areas," Interfax reported.

Russia's President asked Trump to relay his thanks to the director of the CIA and the intelligence officers who first received the information.

Putin, according to the Kremlin, also told Donald Trump that Russia’s security services would "undoubtedly and without delay" share information pertaining to terrorist threats against the US and its citizens in the future.

News.Az

News.Az