Putin threatens war if missile deal proceeds

President Vladimir Putin warns that allowing Ukraine to use Western-made long-range missiles to target Russian territory would directly involve the West in the conflict and significantly escalate its nature and scope, News.Az reports citing The New Daily.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has been pleading with Kyiv’s allies for months to let Ukraine fire Western missiles including long-range US ATACMS and British Storm Shadows deep into Russian territory to limit Moscow’s ability to launch attacks.In some of his most hawkish comments on the subject yet, Putin said such a move would drag the countries supplying Kyiv with long-range missiles directly into the war since satellite targeting data and the actual programming of the missiles’ flight paths would have to be done by NATO military personnel because Kyiv did not have the capabilities itself.“So this is not a question of allowing the Ukrainian regime to strike Russia with these weapons or not. It is a question of deciding whether or not NATO countries are directly involved in a military conflict,” Putin told Russian state TV on Thursday.“If this decision is taken, it will mean nothing less than the direct involvement of NATO countries, the United States and European countries in the war in Ukraine.“This will be their direct participation, and this, of course, will significantly change the very essence, the very nature of the conflict.”Russia would be forced to take what Putin called “appropriate decisions” based on the new threats.

