Putin to consider possibility to run for president again

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he will consider the possibility to run for the office again in 2018.

During a meeting held at the office of the Republic of Buryatia’s president, a video conference was set up with the Cheryomushki settlement, where dozens of homes had burned down in wildfires in April, TASS reported.

One of the local residents addressed the president to thank him for the help he provided to Cheryomushki.

"Vladimir Vladimirovich, we have a request to make: when the next presidential election comes, we all ask you to run for the office again," the resident said.

"All right, I will consider that, thank you," Putin replied.

News.Az

