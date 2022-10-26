Yandex metrika counter

Putin to convene Russian Security Council meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a brief meeting with permanent members of the country’s Security Council later on Wednesday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, News.Az reports citing TASS. 

"The president is planning to convene a brief meeting with permanent members of the country’s Security Council this afternoon," Peskov said

Last week, Putin convened an expansive Security Council meeting where he made a number of important announcements.


