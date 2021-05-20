Putin to decide on Biden summit after weighing Lavrov-Blinken meeting result, says Kremlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a decision on a potential summit with his US counterpart Joe Biden after assessing the outcome of the meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday, TASS reports.

"The assessment work is still in progress, the outcome of Lavrov’s meeting with Blinken will be analyzed and then, the president will make a decision," he pointed out.

