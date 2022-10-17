Yandex metrika counter

Putin to hold Russian Security Council meeting next week

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin plans to hold a regular meeting with the permanent members of the country’s Security Council next week, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

The plan to hold a Security Council meeting in the next few days was earlier reported by the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin." television program.

"It’s a regular meeting," Peskov said, when asked if the plan was to hold one of the regular meetings with the council’s permanent members that typically happen every week or a full-blown meeting with all members.

Putin held the most recent regular council meeting on October 10. The previous meeting of the full Security Council took place in May.


