Putin to leave for Central Asia

Russian President Vladimir Putin is to visit Central Asia.

On February 27, Putin will meet in Almaty with president of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev after which he will fly to Dushanbe for negotiations with president of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon. The Russian leader will visit Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday, February 28.

The trip dates to the 25th anniversary of establishment of Russia's diplomatic relations with these countries (they were established with Kyrgyzstan in March, with Tajikistan in April and with Kazakhstan in October 1992).

According to haqqin.az, during the meetings the sides will discuss pressing bilateral issues and key topics of international agenda, as well as some aspects of further Eurasian integration.

