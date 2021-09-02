Putin to participate in G20 summit in Afghanistan, if it takes place: Kremlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the urgent summit of the Group of 20 on Afghanistan if this initiative is agreed upon, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Thursday, TASS reported.

"As far as I understand, the Italian side is currently discussing it with other countries. Before organizing it there must be clarity regarding the position of all other countries," he said. "Italy is getting ready to host another G20 summit. It remains to be seen if there is a need for an extraordinary virtual summit before October. I have no doubt that President Putin will certainly participate."

"This issue was raised. There must be coordination with a number of states alongside Moscow. The organizers will make a decision only after that," he added when asked if Italy had conducted a specific dialogue with Russia on the issue of holding such a summit.

Peskov recalled that the question of a summit was discussed at Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Rome last week.

The current G20 president, Italy, is organizing an emergency summit conference on Afghanistan. Italian media speculate it may take place in the middle of September.

News.Az