Putin to speak at Biden's online climate summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver a speech on Thursday at the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate hosted by his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden, the Kremlin said on Monday, Reuters reports. 

Putin will “outline Russia’s approaches in the context of forging broad international cooperation aimed at overcoming the negative effects of global climate change,” the Kremlin said.


