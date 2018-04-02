Putin to visit Ankara on April 3-4 — Kremlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Ankara on April 3-4, 2018, at Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s invitation, the Kremlin press service reporte

"On April 3-4, 2018, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin will visit Ankara at the invitation of President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan," the report says, TASS reports.

News.Az

News.Az