Putin to visit Ankara on April 3-4 — Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Ankara on April 3-4, 2018, at Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s invitation, the Kremlin press service reporte
"On April 3-4, 2018, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin will visit Ankara at the invitation of President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan," the report says, TASS reports.
