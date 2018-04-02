Yandex metrika counter

Putin to visit Ankara on April 3-4 — Kremlin

  • World
  • Share
Putin to visit Ankara on April 3-4 — Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Ankara on April 3-4, 2018, at Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s invitation, the Kremlin press service reporte

"On April 3-4, 2018, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin will visit Ankara at the invitation of President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan," the report says, TASS reports.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      