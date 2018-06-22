Putin-Trump meeting may be held in July

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump has said he is considering a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in July.

"We’re looking at the possibility," Bloomberg cited Trump as saying at a meeting with governors.

It reports referring to sources familiar with the matter that Trump and Putin may meet in July.

According to the sources, there are two possibilities for the meeting - either before a NATO summit in Brussels that starts on July 11 or after the US president’s visit to the UK, scheduled for July 13.

The two presidents held a telephone conversation on March 20. According to the Kremlin press service, after the phone call the top Russian and US diplomats were directed to explore the issue. On June 4, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said no specific preparations for the summit were underway.

