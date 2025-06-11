Putin-Trump meeting still unconfirmed, says Russian envoy

"Encounters at the highest and high levels require careful preparations in order to achieve significant results," the Russian ambassador said in his first interview since he began his work in Washington on March 26.

"Naturally, they are intended in terms of planning but at this stage a direct dialogue and an exchange of signals are maintained by intensive telephone communication," the Russian diplomat said, responding to a question about whether a Putin-Trump encounter was being planned along with new face-to-face talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"As for the possibility of a new personal encounter between the Russian and US presidents, there are no specific accords on this score so far," the ambassador said.