Putin-Trump phone call expected on Saturday: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump are expected to speak by telephone this Saturday, the Kremlin said.

This is the first step towards what Trump has billed as a normalization of relations after three years of tensions sparked by the conflict in Ukraine.

Trump has said in the past that, as part of the rapprochement he is seeking with Russia, he is prepared to review the sanctions that Washington imposed on Russia due to Ukrainian crisis.

