Putin, Trump to discuss Russia-US ties, Ukraine situation - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump are expected to discuss the normalization of bilateral relations and the situation in Ukraine during their telephone conversation this afternoon, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Peskov recalled that discussions between Moscow and Washington had already begun, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"Certain discussions [between Moscow and Washington] have already taken place. [US special envoy Steve] Witkoff was in Moscow, there was a round of talks in Istanbul, and there was the first conversation between the presidents. So there is a certain understanding indeed. But there are many issues [on the agenda]: the further normalization of our bilateral relations and the Ukrainian settlement. The presidents are expected to discuss all this," he pointed out.

