+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Ukraine has become a “bargaining chip” for the West, used to pursue geopolitical goals.

In an interview with Mongolia’s Onoodor newspaper, released by the Kremlin ahead of his official visit to Mongolia on Tuesday, Putin accused the US-led collective West of pursuing an anti-Russia policy aimed at total control over Ukraine.He characterized the current situation as a result of the West's efforts to use Ukraine as a tool to achieve its ambitions.Putin argued that the ongoing conflict has deep historical roots and criticized the US and its allies for allegedly orchestrating the 2014 Maidan protests, which led to the removal of then-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, whom he described as pro-Russian. He also claimed that the residents of Donbas have endured “genocide, shelling, and blockade” from the Kyiv regime.Furthermore, Putin asserted that Ukraine’s official ideology has become characterized by “hatred for everything Russian.”

News.Az