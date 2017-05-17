Putin urges to relieve Russia-EU relations of excessive politicization

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for getting rid of excessive politicization in Russia-EU relations and for restoring constructive cooperation.

"It is essential to try to get rid of excessive politicization and to restore a constructive atmosphere for our interaction," Putin said at a news conference after talks with Italy’s visiting Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

Relations between Russia and the European Union were on the agenda of the talks. "Their condition cannot be called normal," TASS cited Putin as saying.

Putin voiced the certainty that wider cooperation between Russia and the European countries, as well as the promotion of direct ties between the EU and the Eurasian Economic Union might help enhance confidence in the whole Eurasian space.

News.Az

News.Az