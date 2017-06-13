Putin: US side has nurtured both al-Qaeda and bin Laden

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Al-Qaeda is not the result of our activities."

Vladimir Putin said that the United States has contributed to creation of the al-Qaeda terrorist organization and should understand that it is responsible for this situation, according to Sputnik International.

Russian President Vladimir Putin made the due statement in an interview with director Oliver Stone.

"Al-Qaeda is not the result of our activities. This is the result of activities of our US friends. This all started in the times of the Soviet war in Afghanistan. When the US security services supported different movements of Islamic fundamentalism in their struggle against the Soviet troops in Afghanistan. The US side has nurtured both al-Qaeda and [infamous terrorist Osama] bin Laden," Putin said in a part of the interview.

The Russian leader noted that the situation had ran out of Washington's control.

"It always happens like this. Our US partners should have been aware of it. It is their fault," Putin said.

Within the framework of the so-called Cold War the US agencies, such as CIA, provided assistance to a number of militant groups fighting against the Soviet Union during Moscow's campaign in Afghanistan. Al-Qaeda, which is responsible for a number of notorious terrorist attacks, including 9/11, was one of the radical Islamic movements struggling against the Soviet Union in the 1980s.

News.Az

