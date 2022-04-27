Putin vows swift retaliatory strikes if anyone posing threat

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned foreign countries against trying to intervene in the conflict in Ukraine and posing strategic threats for Russia, vowing that Moscow will respond with swift strikes otherwise," said Russian President Vladimir Putin, News.az reports citing RIA Novosti.

"We have all the tools for this. The kind that no one else can boast of right now. And we won't brag. We will just use them if needed", Putin said.





