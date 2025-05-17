Putin will meet Zelensky 'if certain conditions are met' - Kremlin

Vladimir Putin will only meet with Volodymyr Zelensky if certain conditions are met, the Kremlin has said.

The Russian president will not enter into direct talks with his Ukrainian counterpart until a planned prisoner-of-war exchange has taken place and ceasefire requirements have been agreed, Moscow announced on Saturday, News.Az reports citing The Telegraph.

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, told reporters: “Such a meeting, as a result of the work of the delegations of the two sides, upon reaching certain agreements between these delegations, is possible. [We] consider it possible.”

His comments came after Putin snubbed Mr Zelensky by foregoing peace talks in Turkey on Friday, instead sending a Russian delegation headed by his former culture minister.

The talks, which lasted less than two hours, did not end with a ceasefire but resulted in the two sides each agreeing to release 1,000 prisoners of war.

Just hours after the negotiations had ended, Mr Zelensky condemned Moscow for the “deliberate killing of civilians” after a Russian drone strike on a minibus left nine dead and four injured in northern Ukraine’s Sumy region.

