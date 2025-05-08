Putin, Xi adopt statement on further enhancing of Russia-China ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping adopted a statement on the further strengthening of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between the two countries.

The Russian and Chinese leaders adopted the statement following their talks in the Kremlin on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The document was prepared to honor the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in the Great Patriotic War, the victory in the war of the Chinese people's resistance against Japanese aggression, and the anniversary of the United Nations.

