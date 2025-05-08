Putin-Xi meeting starts in Moscow -VIDEO

The two leaders are expected to hold a one-on-one meeting, which will be followed by talks involving the two countries' delegations, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

According to the Kremlin press service, the heads of state will discuss "the most important issues," including the Ukraine conflict and Russia-US relations. The parties will also touch upon energy cooperation, including the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline that is planned to connect Russia’s Yamal Peninsula and Western Siberia with China.

Putin and Xi will sign two joint statements and address the media after the talks. Several intergovernmental and interagency documents are also expected to be approved. In addition, the two heads of state are scheduled to hold "a confidential one-on-one conversation over tea."

Xi’s visit to Russia is timed to the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in the Great Patriotic War. The Chinese leader will be the chief guest at the Victory Day parade on May 9.

This is the third round of communication between the two leaders since the beginning of the year. They held a video conference meeting in January and talked over the phone in late February.