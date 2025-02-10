Putin, Xi to exchange visits for WWII 80th anniversary celebrations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mutual visits by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin to Moscow and Beijing, respectively, are being arranged to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Victory in World War II, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has announced.

A celebration will be held in Moscow on May 9 to mark the anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, while Beijing will host a celebration in September to honor the anniversary of the end of World War II, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"Yes, such visits are in preparation. We attach great importance to the symbolism of these dates, both in remembering those significant events and recognizing the contributions of our countries to the fight against Nazism, as well as to our bilateral relations. This is why we are actively working on these visits," Peskov stated.

Russia’s ambassador to China Igor Morgulov said earlier that Xi Jinping accepted an invitation to take part in celebrations in Moscow on May 9 marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War and in turn invited Russian leader Vladimir Putin to China for the celebrations due in early September.

