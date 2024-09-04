Putin yet to decide on attendance at G20 Summit in Brazil - Kremlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet decided whether he will attend the G20 summit in Brazil this year, according to Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov.

"So far, no decisions have been made on the issue," Peskov told journalists, News.Az reports citing TASS."Russia continues its work within the G20 framework; our sherpa continues to actively work with his colleagues. We are defending our interests there. But the president is yet to make his mind," Peskov added.

News.Az