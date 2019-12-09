Putin, Zelensky to hold bilateral meeting after Normandy Four talks in Paris — source

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian and Ukrainian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky, are scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting in the Elysee Palace on Monday after the Normandy Four talks (Germany, Russia, France and Ukraine), a source close to the Paris summit’s organizers told TASS.

"A meeting between Putin and Zelensky is expected to be held in the Elysee Palace after the talks in the Normandy format and a joint news conference of the four leaders," the source said.

According to the source, Putin is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel before the Normandy Four talks, which are expected to take two and a half hours.

The Kremlin press service has declined to confirm the report. In his turn, a spokesman for the Elysee Palace told TASS that the French presidential administration did not have information on a meeting between Putin and Zelensky, saying that the two countries’ press services should be briefed on the matter.

