Putin’s annual State of the Nation Address likely to be held in 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s State of the Nation Address to the Russian Federal Assembly is likely to be arranged next year, a source in the parliament told TASS on Wednesday.

"The address is organized once a year and the countdown starts from the date of the previous address. This is why the address may be held next year… I believe that it won’t be organized this year," he said.

The source also said that "substantial preparations for the address are required, yet there is almost no time left before the end of the year."

In line with the Constitution of Russia, the president delivers his address annually to the Federal Assembly focusing on the situation in the country and domestic and foreign policy priorities. The head of state traditionally sets forth his assessment of the country’s situation and lays out the future objectives.

Putin’s previous State of the Nation Address to the Russian Federal Assembly was held on April 21, 2021 and the Kremlin has not yet announced the dates of the upcoming one.

