Yandex metrika counter

Putin’s approval rating soars past 81% — poll

  • World
  • Share
Putin’s approval rating soars past 81% — poll

48.9% of Russians praise Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev’s activities.

A total of 81.4% of Russians approve of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s performance, and 48.9% praise Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev’s activities, a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center shows, according to TASS.

"The president’s approval ranking moved up to 84.6% for the week of June 12-18, compared with 81.4% for June 26 - July 2. The prime minister’s approval rating also dropped by the end of the month (to 48.9% of respondents approving his activities), as well as the cabinet’s (to 55.1%)," the center reported.
According to sociologists, the president’s approval rating totaled 82.1% and Medvedev’s approval rating 52% in mid-May.

Vladimir Putin still outshines other Russian politicians in the credibility rating, having enjoyed a 49.2% rating during the last week. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu (15.8% for the week of June 26 - July 2) and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (13.5%) are inside the top three.

Russia’s Liberal Democratic Party leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky still tops the ‘anti-credibility’ rating, with around one-fourth (25.7%) of respondents saying they would not trust him with important state matters.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      