Putin’s potential trip to Brazil for G20 summit not considered yet - Kremlin

The Kremlin has not yet considered the issue of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Brazil for the G20 summit, but will monitor the decisions of the host country, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"This issue has not yet been considered," he said, commenting on the potential visit of Putin to the summit following Brazil’s plans to introduce the immunity for heads of states not party to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

"We will continue to monitor the decisions to be taken by the Brazilian side as the event’s host," the spokesman pointed out.

Earlier, the Brazilian leadership put forward the initiative to introduce the immunity for heads of states that are not party to the ICC. The authorities say that the immunity will contribute to peaceful relations between the countries. The initiative aims to eliminate the arbitrary use of criminal jurisdiction against such officials.

The Folha de S.Paulo newspaper previously reported that the government of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was working to make Putin’s visit to the G20 summit legally possible despite the ICC arrest warrant. The summit will be held in Rio de Janeiro in November 2024.

News.Az