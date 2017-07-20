Yandex metrika counter

Putin's spokesman comments on Lapshin's extradition

"The possible extradition of blogger Alexander Lapshin, a citizen of Russia and Israel, sentenced by the court in Baku to three years of imprisonment, is not Kremlin's topic."

The statement came from spokesman of the head of the Russian state Dmitry Peskov.

"No, this is not Kremlin's issue," Peskov said in response to a question whether the Kremlin was watching the trial of the blogger and whether he would insist on his extradition.

News.Az


