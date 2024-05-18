+ ↺ − 16 px

CGTN news channel has published an article titled “Putin's visit to China: Moscow and Beijing confirm special significance of ties.” News.Az reprints the article by Seymur Mammadov, a special commentator for CGTN, is a journalist based in Azerbaijan.

The year 2024 marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Russia, and it is during this special time that Russian President Vladimir Putin paid a state visit to China. This visit marks Putin's first foreign trip after assuming the presidency for a new term and symbolizes the strengthening of strategic partnership between Russia and China.The visit, which took place from May 16 to 17, included stops in Beijing and Harbin. Vladimir Putin held numerous meetings and negotiations, concluding his visit with a press conference for Russian journalists.The negotiations were extensive and substantive, covering a wide range of topics, including the development of bilateral relations and global issues. Interaction between Russia and China is not only in the fundamental interests of the two countries and the two peoples, but also contributes to the strengthening of a multipolar world and meets the interests of all participants in international relations.During an informal meeting with Xi Jinping, important issues were discussed, including the Ukraine crisis. Xi briefly outlined the results of his recent trip to Europe and China's initiatives for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.The two leaders' personal affinity plays a significant role in relations between Russia and China. Putin and Xi have repeatedly called each other "dear friends." Their private conversations, joint walks, and tea ceremonies often last several hours. Over the years, the two leaders have met about 40 times, underscoring the depth of their personal and professional relationships.During the visit, Putin and Xi signed a comprehensive joint statement dedicated to deepening comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction. The document outlines further development paths for bilateral relations and emphasizes the leading role of Russia and China in shaping a fair and democratic world order.As far as trade and economic relations between the two countries are concerned, Russia is a reliable supplier of energy resources for China's growing economy. In 2023, the Russian side exported a record amount of oil and gas to China. Last year, Russia supplied 107 million tons of oil to China, 24 percent more than in the previous year, according to China's General Administration of Customs. The export of liquefied natural gas to China also increased by nearly a quarter.Russia and China intend to deepen cooperation in the energy sector, confirming their interest in implementing major projects. During his state visit to China, Putin announced plans to build the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline, which will transport Russian gas to China through Mongolia. China will receive up to 50 billion cubic meters of gas annually through the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline.Strategic partnership in the construction of a fuel and energy complex remains a priority for both countries. Companies from Russia and China reached agreements on implementing this project and discussed the possibility of the parallel construction of an oil pipeline. Various routes are currently being considered, one of which passes through Mongolia. This transport corridor is expected to include both a gas pipeline and an oil pipeline. However, the final decision on the optimal route will be made by specialists after a comprehensive analysis.Furthermore, the leaders discussed the international situation, including the conflict in Ukraine and the position of the United States. In the joint statement, they urged the U.S. to cease military-biological activities that threaten the security of other states. Russia and China also oppose the creation of closed blocs and military alliances in the Asia-Pacific region aimed against any third party.Cooperation between Russia and China covers not only economic but also cultural aspects. On 16 May, Putin and Xi inaugurated the China-Russia Years of Culture at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The two leaders discussed sports cooperation, collaboration within international organizations such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and maintaining international stability under the UN.Speaking to students at the Harbin Institute of Technology in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Putin talked about cooperation in science and education, as well as student exchanges. Regional cooperation was discussed at a forum dedicated to this issue in Harbin.Prospects for Russian-Chinese cooperation look promising. Both leaders expressed confidence in further deepening the partnership and expanding cooperation in various fields. Russia will continue to support China's economic growth and contribute to the strengthening of scientific and educational ties.Putin's visit to China in 2024 is a landmark event, highlighting the importance of the strategic partnership between the two great powers. During this visit, productive discussions were held, and significant agreements were reached, laying a solid foundation for further development of bilateral relations. This visit also underscores the strengthening of economic ties and joint counteraction against global challenges.In a rapidly changing world, Russia and China demonstrate their readiness for constructive cooperation and mutual support. This cooperation contributes to the strengthening of international stability and a just world order. Both states confirmed their commitment to long-term interaction aimed at achieving common goals and overcoming the challenges of modernity.Thus, Putin's visit to China in 2024 not only confirms close ties between the two countries but also serves as a starting point for the further deepening of the strategic partnership, which will contribute to peace and prosperity on the global stage.

News.Az