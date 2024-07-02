Pyongyang claims test launch of ballistic missile capable of carrying super-large warhead

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Korea said it successfully tested a new tactical ballistic missile on Monday capable of carrying a 4.5-ton super-large warhead, Reuters reports citing state news agency KCNA.

A day earlier, South Korea reported the launch of two ballistic missiles by North Korea and said the second likely failed soon after launch, blowing up in flight over land.The KCNA report did not make clear if two missiles were launched and referred to the projectile in a singular term.It said the test of the new tactical ballistic missile, named Hwasongpho-11 Da-4.5, was conducted with a simulated heavy warhead to verify flight stability and accuracy.It did not elaborate on the nature of the simulated warhead.North Korea's report on the missile test was likely "deception" with one of the two missiles flying abnormally and appearing to show up in a field not far from Pyongyang, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) spokesperson Colonel Lee Sung-jun told a briefing.

