Qalibaf, Vance to attend MoU signing, Iranian deputy FM says

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Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi has said that Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and US Vice President JD Vance will attend the upcoming signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Iran and the United States in Switzerland.

Takht-Ravanchi said on Tuesday that Tehran had briefed foreign ambassadors on the contents of the memorandum, which is expected to be signed with the United States on Friday. He said the agreement addresses war reparations, the release of Iran's frozen assets and an end to hostilities across the region, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

“Today was a valuable opportunity to meet with ambassadors, and explanations were provided regarding the memorandum of understanding and its provisions,” he said at a press conference.

According to Takht-Ravanchi, the proposed agreement seeks to consolidate the end of the recent war and prevent further escalation in the region.

“It was emphasised that the war has ended and that there will be no war on any front anymore. [Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas] Araghchi stressed why there should be no war and occupation in Lebanon,” the deputy foreign minister said.

Takht-Ravanchi added that reconstruction is among the key issues covered by the document, stressing that “a plan for reconstruction has been envisaged.”

He also said the memorandum addresses Tehran's long-standing demand for access to its frozen assets and the lifting of restrictions affecting maritime trade routes, referring to what he described as an illegal US naval blockade on Iran’s southern ports and vessels, including tankers.

“The issue of Iran's blocked funds is also included, and Mr Araghchi emphasized that they have been illegally blocked and must be made accessible.”

Referring to the Strait of Hormuz, he added: “The issue of the Strait of Hormuz and lifting the blockade are also included. Lifting the blockade has been our demand from the beginning, and before the signing, the blockade has been partially lifted.”

Takht-Ravanchi also provided details about the signing ceremony and subsequent negotiations, saying Switzerland would host the event, although the exact venue has yet to be determined.

“Switzerland is the location for the signing, but the exact venue has not yet been determined. The next round of negotiations will begin immediately after the signing,” he said.

Iran's deputy foreign minister added that it remains unclear whether the signing will take place electronically.

He confirmed the expected participants, saying: “From the American side, Mr Vance will attend, while Mr Qalibaf from the Iranian side will attend the ceremony.”

Takht-Ravanchi also stressed that one of the memorandum's provisions concerns ending hostilities throughout the region, including in Lebanon.

“One of the clauses includes the end of the war on all fronts, including Lebanon. The United States has committed itself to ending the war on all fronts, and if any violation occurs, a mechanism has been established under which action will be taken,” he said.

He added that further negotiations would address Iran's nuclear programme.

“After the signing of the memorandum of understanding, discussions about the nuclear issue will begin, and we have not yet entered into the details. The issues of enrichment, stockpiles and Iran's nuclear needs are also included,” Takht-Ravanchi concluded.

News.Az