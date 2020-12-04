Qarabag claim first point in UEFA Europa League group stage
04 Dec 2020
Azerbaijan`s Qarabag have claimed their first UEFA Europe League point after being held to a 1-1 draw by Israel’s Maccabi in Group I.
In the group`s other match, Turkish Demir Grup Sivasspor lost to Villarreal 1-0.
With 13 points, group leader Villarreal have already qualified for the knockout stage with one match remaining. Maccabi Tel-Aviv have eight points, while Qarabag sit at the bottom with one point.
Qarabag will take on Villarreal in the last group stage match on December 11.