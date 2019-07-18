Qarabag pass through Partizani into UEFA Champions League 2nd qualifying round
18 Jul 2019
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
Azerbaijani Qarabag have defeated Albanian Partizani 2-0 in Baku to advance to the 2nd qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League.
Filip Ozobic scored Qarabag`s fist goal in the 51st minute, with Dani Quintana sealed the victory with the last-gasp finish in the 94th minute. Qarabag won 2-0 on aggregate.
The Azerbaijani club will take on Irish Dundalk in the second qualifying round.
Partizani will play Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League qualifying campaign.
