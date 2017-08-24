Qarabag team squad returns to Azerbaijan - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A large number of fans welcomed them at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

After the successful result in the play-off match with Copenhagen in Denmark, Azerbaijan's Qarabag team that qualified to the group stage of the Champions League, returned home.

Report informs that a large number of fans welcomed the club at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Vice-President of the club, Tahir Gozal, who met fans first, thanked those who came to meet them after accepting the congratulations. Later, the fans welcomed head coach Gurban Gurbanov and the players. Team members boarded the bus waiting for them and left the airport.

Notably, although Qarabag has lost to Copenhagen in away match (2:1) due to the victory in Baku with a score (1: 0), the team has qualified to the group stage.

News.Az

